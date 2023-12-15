The Secret Ingredient For The Best-Tasting Tofu Is Nutritional Yeast

Even if you love tofu, it's sometimes a bit of an enigma. Though it's easy to find at the grocery store, and you've probably eaten it many different ways at restaurants, when faced with a block of it at home in your own kitchen, it may be difficult to figure out how to make it taste good. The truth is, tofu can be a lot of things, from crispy and chewy to smooth and silky, and it can take on all kinds of flavors, but in its raw form, it can be quite bland. The most important part of cooking with tofu is learning to make it flavorful, and the easiest shortcut to tastiness is a sprinkle of nutritional yeast.

Nutritional yeast and tofu go hand in hand like peas and carrots or peanut butter and jelly. They both burst onto the "health food" scene in the U.S. in the 1970s, and there's no reason to mess with this classic pairing. Nutritional yeast is a flavorful, golden-hued powder that is actually the same strain of yeast that brewers use to make beer, it's just been dried so that it's no longer able to ferment anything. It's got a savory, cheesy, flavor that melds perfectly with tofu to give it lots of umami, bread-like flavors. As long as you have a jar of "nooch," you can make super yummy tofu anytime.