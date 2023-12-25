Why You Should Pair Your Steak Dinner With A Carbonated Beverage

There are plenty of occasions where a glass of water is the best beverage to sip on — but when you're eating a steak dinner? Well, that isn't one of those times. Not only is water a rather boring accompaniment to a rich, delicious meal, but it lacks the palate-cleansing abilities that a lot of other drinks have. Palate cleansing is important for heavy meals since it helps invigorate the tongue, keeping it from feeling weighed down or overwhelmed by all of the deep flavors. This makes it better able to differentiate other foods on the plate so that bites between steak, green beans, and mashed potatoes are all distinct, for example.

While plain water won't do the trick, carbonated water like seltzer and soda water are especially good at cleansing the palate. Bubbly water isn't the only carbonated beverage that pairs well with a steak dinner, however. Beer, colas, various flavored sodas, and other carbonated drinks have benefits as well.