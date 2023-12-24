The Genius Plastic Wrap Hack For Storing Squeeze Bottles Without A Lid
When it comes to properly storing your leftover condiments, you shouldn't count out plastic wrap. Not only is plastic wrap handy for getting sauces into squeezable bottles, but it can also help preserve the sauces as well. While it may not be as durable as a microwave bowl, plastic wrap can make a handy makeshift covering for any squeezable condiment bottle that lacks a lid.
To properly seal your squeezable bottle, you should completely cover the bottle's opening in plastic wrap. Be careful that there are no creases or areas where the plastic wrap is loose near the opening of the bottle. If you do this properly, then slightly squeeze the bottle, this will remove the excess air at the top of the bottle by pulling it inside and creating a vacuum seal. From there, it's a simple matter of placing a rubber band around the top of the bottle to prevent the plastic wrap from moving. By using this hack, you create a sealed container for your condiment that will protect it from air and moisture. Who said you needed a lid?
The science behind plastic wrap in food storage
The science behind using plastic wrap as a storage aid is fairly simple. The plastic wrap protects opened containers of sauces and condiments from the outside air. External air can hasten food spoilage by causing your food to oxidize faster, according to Michigan State University. Plastic wrap also protects from moisture, which can promote bacteria growth if introduced into your food, according to Utah State University research. Thus, plastic wrap is a great tool for helping with storage.
While you can use plastic wrap to cover leftover food, the squeezable bottle hack is perhaps a better use of plastic wrap because it creates a vacuum. A vacuum is a pressurized state in which external air cannot access the inside of a container. Since the plastic wrap seals the opening of the bottle, it creates a low oxygen environment inside of the container. As a result, it reduces the risk of bacteria growing as these microbes struggle to grow without the oxygen needed, according to the National Center for Home Food Preservation. Thus, the squeezable bottle hack works because it limits both moisture and air from the outside while creating a low-oxygen environment on the inside.
A few words of warning
While the squeezable condiment hack will aid in food storage, it won't protect your condiments forever. For one, the plastic wrap seal will not destroy any bacteria currently present in the food, only delay their growth. Some bacteria grow well in a low-oxygen environment, according to the National Center for Home Food Preservation. This is why home canners will often pressure can or water bath their jars at high temperatures to kill off any potential microbes.
You don't get the same quality control with plastic wrap, so it should be used as more of a short-term storage solution for condiments. In addition to wrapping your bottles, you should also properly store them in the fridge to maximize the length of time that they will last. In particular, the plastic wrap hack only works with squeezable bottles. If you're using a jar or other container, you won't be able to get that same vacuum seal at the top to protect against external air and moisture. It's important to consider. Use the plastic wrap hack in a pinch to save those condiments, but keep in mind it's more of a short-term fix. It's just one of the clever ways to use plastic wrap.