The Genius Plastic Wrap Hack For Storing Squeeze Bottles Without A Lid

When it comes to properly storing your leftover condiments, you shouldn't count out plastic wrap. Not only is plastic wrap handy for getting sauces into squeezable bottles, but it can also help preserve the sauces as well. While it may not be as durable as a microwave bowl, plastic wrap can make a handy makeshift covering for any squeezable condiment bottle that lacks a lid.

To properly seal your squeezable bottle, you should completely cover the bottle's opening in plastic wrap. Be careful that there are no creases or areas where the plastic wrap is loose near the opening of the bottle. If you do this properly, then slightly squeeze the bottle, this will remove the excess air at the top of the bottle by pulling it inside and creating a vacuum seal. From there, it's a simple matter of placing a rubber band around the top of the bottle to prevent the plastic wrap from moving. By using this hack, you create a sealed container for your condiment that will protect it from air and moisture. Who said you needed a lid?