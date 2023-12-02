The Plastic Wrap Hack For Getting Sauce Into Squeeze Bottles Mess-Free

The seemingly simple task of transferring sauce into a squeeze bottle can quickly turn into a kitchen challenge, especially if you don't have a funnel handy. The narrow opening of the bottle, coupled with the viscosity of many sauces, often leads to spills and dribbles that can create a mess. Chefs and home cooks alike may find themselves wishing for a more efficient method as they navigate the fine line between getting their desired sauce into the bottle and avoiding an unintended splatter.

Enter the plastic wrap hack. This tip is perfect for getting a thicker substance, like spicy mayonnaise or chocolate sauce, into a squeeze bottle. It's best for situations where you may not have a funnel, although even with one, sometimes thicker viscosity sauces don't flow through very easily. Think of a sausage casing. This method is similar, with the plastic wrap acting as the casing in this scenario.