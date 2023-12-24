Beer Is The Secret Ingredient For An Unbeatable Pumpkin Soup
Fresh pumpkin soup is the perfect nutrient-rich comfort food for a chilly day or when you're feeling under the weather. However, pumpkin is a pretty bland-tasting vegetable; boost the flavor by adding some beer to your next batch. Beer's rich, earthy flavor will take your pumpkin soup from flavorless to mouthwatering. Beer is often used in soups and stews to add a nutty and savory flavor that pairs perfectly with earthy vegetables like pumpkin, potatoes, onions, carrots, and squash.
If you're concerned that the beer will turn your wholesome pumpkin soup into a high-calorie dish, don't worry — cooking with beer can provide some nutritional benefits if done correctly. According to nutrition expert Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D. (via Self), "A 12-ounce bottle of regular beer has about 150 calories, but if you examine it closely... you will find it contains a multitude of B vitamins, magnesium, phosphorus and selenium, among others, so beer is not just an empty calorie food." Amidor also explains that food tends to lose nutrients when heated, "but with beer those will uphold because the alcohol will dissipate first."
So, in addition to adding rich, delectable flavor to your pumpkin soup, beer might add to the wealth of nutrients pumpkin soup delivers; this ingredient is loaded with antioxidants, beta-carotene, and vitamins A, C, and E).
The best type of beer to use in your soup
When cooking with beer, certain types might work better for certain dishes. Generally, the beer's color and robustness should match the dish's richness. In other words, opt for a light beer or lager when you cook something like soup, chicken, or seafood (for example, beer-battered fish). Darker ales, however, are typically better suited for robust dishes like beef stew or as a marinade for steak, venison, and lamb. Lighter ales and lagers are generally a safe bet for all beer-infused recipes; refrain from using IPAs in your cooking, as this hoppy beer will make your dish taste super bitter.
With pumpkin soup, you can play it safe with a lager or light ale. Or, opt for a pumpkin beer (which can range from light to dark) to add some spice to your soup. Many pumpkin beers are made with spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves, which boost your pumpkin soup in the same way these seasonal spices flavor pumpkin pie. Whatever type of beer you choose, a good rule of thumb is to cook with beer you would most enjoy drinking straight from the bottle or can.
Other ways to elevate your pumpkin soup
Indeed, alcohol doesn't entirely burn off when cooking, but it's unlikely you will feel any intoxicating effects from cooking with beer since the alcohol content is so low. Even so, some people might not want to cook with beer or other alcohol for various reasons. If that's the case for you, there are alternative ways to add flavor to your pumpkin soup that you might want to try.
In the cooking subreddit, Redditors shared their secrets for making ultra-flavorful pumpkin soup, which included adding ingredients like coconut milk, bacon, Granny Smith apples, goat cheese, and caramelized onions. For a spicier version, try a spoonful of red curry paste. You can also incorporate autumnal spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, sage, and plenty of salt.
The home cooks also advised roasting the pumpkin before it goes into the soup. One user explained the benefits of roasting: Some of the water content cooks out, which keeps the soup from being overly watery. Plus, roasting vegetables creates a caramelized char you can taste. Another commenter claimed canned pumpkin can be spread out on a baking sheet with oil and roasted under a broiler if you don't have fresh pumpkin. In short, adding lots of baking spices and coconut milk, roasting fresh pumpkin beforehand, and incorporating some beer are all effective ways to make the best-tasting pumpkin soup possible.