Beer Is The Secret Ingredient For An Unbeatable Pumpkin Soup

Fresh pumpkin soup is the perfect nutrient-rich comfort food for a chilly day or when you're feeling under the weather. However, pumpkin is a pretty bland-tasting vegetable; boost the flavor by adding some beer to your next batch. Beer's rich, earthy flavor will take your pumpkin soup from flavorless to mouthwatering. Beer is often used in soups and stews to add a nutty and savory flavor that pairs perfectly with earthy vegetables like pumpkin, potatoes, onions, carrots, and squash.

If you're concerned that the beer will turn your wholesome pumpkin soup into a high-calorie dish, don't worry — cooking with beer can provide some nutritional benefits if done correctly. According to nutrition expert Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D. (via Self), "A 12-ounce bottle of regular beer has about 150 calories, but if you examine it closely... you will find it contains a multitude of B vitamins, magnesium, phosphorus and selenium, among others, so beer is not just an empty calorie food." Amidor also explains that food tends to lose nutrients when heated, "but with beer those will uphold because the alcohol will dissipate first."

So, in addition to adding rich, delectable flavor to your pumpkin soup, beer might add to the wealth of nutrients pumpkin soup delivers; this ingredient is loaded with antioxidants, beta-carotene, and vitamins A, C, and E).