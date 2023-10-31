The Pumpkin Pulp Hack For Ultra Flavorful Soup
No matter your reasoning for digging into a pumpkin, from carving up jack-o'-lanterns to roasting a sheet of savory pumpkin seeds, you're bound to have a lot of stuff leftover. And we don't mean the kind of leftovers that you stick in the fridge and reheat for dinner. These are type that you don't know what to do with and end up throwing in the trash. That's right — we're talking about pumpkin guts.
You might have no idea what to do with leftover pumpkin pulp. But contrary to popular belief, this stuff can be useful for many different recipes, so don't give up on it just yet. The next time you've got leftover pumpkin pulp, save it to make ultra-flavorful dishes.
With soup, in particular, the pulp found in most any pumpkin is super-flavorful when it's boiled down into a vegetable stock. Pumpkin pulp boasts a rich, earthy flavor that makes it a great base for fall-favored dishes, such as creamy pumpkin soup recipes. You could also use it to spice up other varieties of stew, pastas, and gumbos. Considering you already have the pulp, you may as well use it.
Elevating vegetable stock with pumpkin pulp
To include pumpkin pulp in a vegetable stock, you'll need to remove the seeds to start. Once you've done that, you can combine the pumpkin pulp with any other veggie scraps you've been saving in the freezer to make stock.
Pumpkin is a great additive to combine with vegetable scraps because it has the power to punch up the flavor. The pulp offers a rich texture and taste that makes vegetable broth stack up against flavorful meat-based broths. For a flavorful soup without added meat, combine frozen carrot peels and onion skins with this stringy pumpkin goodness.
Stocks require plenty of water, herbs, and spices to come to life. But altogether, it's very simple. Simply boil all these things on low heat until the stock appears, strain, and voila. The pumpkin-infused stock is ready to elevate soups, stews, rice, and risotto dishes. Pumpkin turns homemade vegetable stock into a flavorful offering without being overpowering. Beyond soup, however, pumpkin pulp can offer a whole lot more for other recipes, too.
More uses for pumpkin pulp
Just because you've got no more room in the freezer for vegetable stock doesn't mean that you're off the hook. There are many other ways to use this stringy goodness in the kitchen.
Puréeing pumpkin pulp is a good strategy to help this addition mesh well with other dishes. Pour some freshly puréed pulp into any batter for a rich fall dessert, such as soft pumpkin bread or apple crumble bars. You can mix puréed pumpkin with butter for a colorful pumpkin butter, or use pumpkin purée to elevate boxed cakes or cookies. Savory spreads, such as hummus and chutney, can also benefit from the presence of a little puréed pumpkin, which can provide herbaceous flavors and smooth textures. Sapid curries and chilis are also great candidates for receiving a splash of pumpkin.
The bottom line is that pumpkin can be used to elevate almost any recipe, so don't let it go to waste. Be bold and infuse any dish with this classic fall flavor to see just how much it elevates the taste.