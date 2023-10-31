The Pumpkin Pulp Hack For Ultra Flavorful Soup

No matter your reasoning for digging into a pumpkin, from carving up jack-o'-lanterns to roasting a sheet of savory pumpkin seeds, you're bound to have a lot of stuff leftover. And we don't mean the kind of leftovers that you stick in the fridge and reheat for dinner. These are type that you don't know what to do with and end up throwing in the trash. That's right — we're talking about pumpkin guts.

You might have no idea what to do with leftover pumpkin pulp. But contrary to popular belief, this stuff can be useful for many different recipes, so don't give up on it just yet. The next time you've got leftover pumpkin pulp, save it to make ultra-flavorful dishes.

With soup, in particular, the pulp found in most any pumpkin is super-flavorful when it's boiled down into a vegetable stock. Pumpkin pulp boasts a rich, earthy flavor that makes it a great base for fall-favored dishes, such as creamy pumpkin soup recipes. You could also use it to spice up other varieties of stew, pastas, and gumbos. Considering you already have the pulp, you may as well use it.