Why A Perforated Spoon Is Critical For Making Perfect Risotto

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever attempted it at home, you know there are a host of mistakes you can make with risotto. Whether you're whipping up a simple morel mushroom risotto or putting together something a little fancier like seared scallops with basil risotto, the basics are always going to be the basics. You need a proper short-grain rice like arborio, a delicious stock, maybe a little white wine, and a perforated spoon. You were probably following all this until "perforated spoon", but rest assured this is the key to getting your risotto to turn out a nice, creamy rice dish instead of a gloopy, starchy porridge. Why? Because this spoon with a hole in it actually prevents too many grains of rice from being broken during stirring.

The spoon in question does, in fact, have a giant hole in it — which at first glance seems counterintuitive. In Italy, the spoon is called a girariso (which translates to "rice rotator"), and its design is meant to help it move smoothly through rice and soups without breaking things up too much and ruining the texture of your dish.