Go Beyond Your Average Meatloaf By Adding Apples

Few meaty dishes can warm you up like a hearty slice of classic beef meatloaf. You can pair it with another comfort food side dish, such as macaroni and cheese, baked beans, or creamed spinach, to create an even more flavorful meal — but meatloaf is fine served by itself. This American staple is beloved by those who love the combination of sweet and savory flavors, as this scrumptious baked meat dish is traditionally topped with a ketchup-based glaze to bring those flavor notes to the table. However, you can push the sweetness further with one special ingredient.

Think beyond the topping as a way to boost sweetness in your meatloaf; you can amplify these flavor notes before you even finish cooking. How? Incorporate apples into your favorite meatloaf recipe.

When you mix shredded apple slices with your other meatloaf ingredients, the resulting dish will be succulent and sweeter than you ever imagined. Even more incredible is that you won't be able to taste the apple flavors when you take a bite of your meatloaf. Plus, there are so many kinds of apples you can mix into your meatloaf recipe to achieve your desired level of sweetness, whether you prefer a little or a lot.