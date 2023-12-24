The Proper Way To Store Freeze-Dried Fruit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you want to taste a slice of outer space, there's no better way than through freeze-dried fruit. The process behind freeze-drying helps fruit last for at least two decades (if not three) under the right conditions, making it ideal for astronauts in orbit. Of course, to reap the benefits of long-lasting freeze-dried fruit, proper storage is required whether you're in space or on earth.

First and foremost, it's important to store freeze-dried fruit in a cool, dark place. This means the kitchen countertop, where a fruit bowl usually sits, is a no-go. The pantry is a good spot since it's away from the kitchen's elements like warmth, which causes moisture (which promotes mold growth), but is still close enough to quickly grab for use in recipes.

Darkness is similarly important for storage because sunlight and its heat can also reduce the shelf life of freeze-dried fruit. You can either store it in a light-blocking container or stow it in a cupboard or pantry, which naturally block light.