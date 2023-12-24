The Proper Way To Store Freeze-Dried Fruit
If you want to taste a slice of outer space, there's no better way than through freeze-dried fruit. The process behind freeze-drying helps fruit last for at least two decades (if not three) under the right conditions, making it ideal for astronauts in orbit. Of course, to reap the benefits of long-lasting freeze-dried fruit, proper storage is required whether you're in space or on earth.
First and foremost, it's important to store freeze-dried fruit in a cool, dark place. This means the kitchen countertop, where a fruit bowl usually sits, is a no-go. The pantry is a good spot since it's away from the kitchen's elements like warmth, which causes moisture (which promotes mold growth), but is still close enough to quickly grab for use in recipes.
Darkness is similarly important for storage because sunlight and its heat can also reduce the shelf life of freeze-dried fruit. You can either store it in a light-blocking container or stow it in a cupboard or pantry, which naturally block light.
Packaging options for freeze-dried fruit
Proper storage is what helps freeze-dried fruit last for decades. Without it, even the best freeze-drying machine won't be able to help it last for longer than a few months.
There are many options for storing freeze-dried fruits. The first place most people start is with airtight containers and jars. One thing to keep in mind with jars is that anytime you open them, you're letting air in which can cause moisture to build up. Using silica packs is a great way to combat this. Just as silica packs can help your herb storage woes, placing a silica pack into a container of freeze-dried fruit will help absorb any moisture in the surroundings, keeping it dry.
Other storage options include Mylar bags, which are opaque so they won't let any light in, unlike glass jars. Mylar bags also take up less space and are lighter in weight, making them great for stacking into a larger box for long-term storage.
One thing to avoid is the TikTok vacuum-sealing food hack you absolutely shouldn't try, which involves using a straw to suck the air out of a plastic bag. Trends like this might be attractive due to vacuum sealers' high prices, but it's best to skip them as it is a question of food safety and your health. If you really want to vacuum-seal your freeze-dried fruit, either spring for a machine or buy fruit that's been sealed industrially.
Does freeze-dried fruit stay nutritious?
If you've been wondering whether freeze-dried fruit was good for you, it will come as a relief to know that the freeze-drying process helps retain much of the nutritious qualities of the original fresh fruit. Components like antioxidants and certain vitamins and minerals are retained in freeze-dried fruit, making it a good replacement for fresh fruit when you're on the go or when fresh fruit is out of season. Freeze-drying also does not require the addition of sugar or other artificial sweeteners, making it a better alternative to other fruit-based snacks that might contain sugar beyond the natural sweetness of the fruit.
A plastic storage bag of freeze-dried fruit is a great option for people who are frequently on the go, where you might not have access to proper nutrients or just need something more convenient and lighter than other packaged snacks. Using a storage bag for freeze-dried fruit will not only keep things light for packing but will also ensure proper sealing away from moisture in the air, helping the freeze-dried fruit retain its nutrients for the duration of your trip.