The Science Behind Why Silica Packs Can Help Your Herb Storage Woes

Cilantro, rosemary, and chervil — oh my! Where would we be in the kitchen without herbs? Whether you're grinding up basil for a batch of pesto, or chopping up some parsley for gremolata, herbs bring so much to the table. The trouble is, these delicate plants are often highly perishable, and if you don't use up the whole bunch within a few days, chances are it'll rot, or get moldy. Wasted herbs aren't just a waste of food, they're also usually expensive, so letting them go bad is like throwing money in the trash. If you want to stretch out the life of your herbs, one secret weapon to consider is silica gel packs. These little envelopes that are most commonly found in pill bottles and electronics contain granules of silica gel, which absorbs moisture.

If you find yourself constantly tossing out bunches of slimy cilantro, try saving food-safe packets of silica gel and popping them in the bag or box with your herbs to keep them fresher longer. The granules will absorb excess moisture to keep them from getting moldy and rotten. You can also use silica to dry out your herbs, so you can keep them in the pantry all year round.