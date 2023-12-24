You Should Seriously Start Making Nachos In Your Smoker
Whether it's the savory meats, various cheese blends, creamy condiments, or an abundance of veggies, nachos boast a wide range of ingredients that easily make them most people's choice as a go-to meal. By the same token, for those entrusted with the task of creating this diverse and delicious dish, it's not uncommon to rely on those routine go-to cooking methods. While the stove and oven are popular choices for achieving that perfect nacho outcome, there's another cooking tool you can use to give them an extra flavor that's just as delicious. While the smoker is normally used for BBQs, it can be just as useful when making your nachos.
If you decide to give it a try, you'll actually be able to use your smoker for most, if not all of the cooking process. Whether you're using it for flavoring and cooking the meats, melting the cheese sauce, or making everything at once, your smoker will produce unique nachos adorned with the irresistible essence of hickory and smokiness that will undoubtedly win your affection.
Using your smoker to make nachos
When using your smoker for nachos, you can utilize it depending on your needs. If you want, you can use it just for making your cheese sauce. Smoked queso is one of the most delicious toppings you can use and it's very easy to make. Try using a combination of cheeses, from cheddar to pepper jack, and put them into an aluminum baking pan that's covered. Once the smoke melts the cheese, pour it on your nachos. You'll taste and smell its essence over each tortilla chip. You can even take it a step further and mix in some chorizo, peppers, onions, and diced tomatoes to become part of the cheese sauce. Once heated, throw them on your nachos and say it's not one of the best toppings you've ever tried.
If you're using shredded chicken or ground beef, use that smoker to infuse its flavor into them while they cook. Take your tortilla chips, pile them into an aluminum baking pan, then place them separately into the smoker to steam them with rustic wooden flavors. You can assemble your nachos once each ingredient has been smoked, creating a whirlwind of diverse flavors all made using your smoker.
Specialty nachos you can make with your smoker
One meal that naturally goes with the smoker is pulled pork. Whether it's leftovers or fresh out the smoker, you can actually use this delicious dish to create smoked pulled pork nachos. Once you've smoked your pork, it's time to pull it apart. Now take out those nachos and generously pour the pulled pork all over every chip. Top it off with some barbecue sauce, a smoked cheese sauce, jalapeños, and sour cream. Once you take a chip from this delectable stack of nachos, you'll notice the pork's tenderness and smoky flavor mixed in with the tangy lather of barbecue sauce. The extra bonus will be the texture of the tortilla chips to give it some added crunch.
Another smoker staple is beef brisket. You'll have to throw one into the smoker and get it nice and tender before adding it to your tortilla chips. After you shred up the brisket, toss some on each nacho, then apply the rest of your toppings. Like the pulled pork nachos, smoked brisket nachos will require some barbecue sauce. This will be an outstanding meal that will taste like the perfect combination of smoker and traditional nachos. Go ahead and layer them to cover them perfectly, then serve and enjoy.