Avoid A Cracked Taco By Warming The Tortilla Shell First

There's truly nothing more satisfying than seeing a perfectly crafted taco, brimming out the sides with savory meat, fresh veggies, and shredded cheese, all neatly held within its delicate embrace. The effort you put into assembling your Tex-Mex masterpiece is now clearly paying off. However, throughout the entire process, you felt like you were walking a tightrope as you ensured its delicate soft corn tortilla shell wouldn't crack. One of the most challenging aspects of making tacos is not allowing yourself to go to pieces if your shell does. But what if there was a way to avoid this pitfall? What if you could actually make tacos that have a much lower chance of cracking, allowing you to preserve both their aesthetic appeal and texture?

Well, there are some solutions that are very effective, and one of them is as easy as warming your soft corn tortilla shell. Heating them up on a hot surface for just a little while will ensure your shells will remain durable and soft, seamlessly transitioning from the assembly phase to the moment you grasp a taco in your hands and take that satisfying first bite.