Masa Harina Is The Secret To Thicker, More Flavorful Chili

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chili isn't really a soup — when you ladle it in your bowl, pile on the toppings, and get ready to take a bite, you're not going in for a slurp of liquid. You don't want something thin and insubstantial in your spoonful. The best chilis have a hearty thickness to them, brimming with a flavor and consistency that's often the result of a long cooking time on low heat. Sometimes, though, the hours of simmering aren't enough on their own to thicken a chili. Even after all that time, you still might take the lid off the pot to find that the liquid hasn't cooked down nearly enough and you're left with something soupy.

Of course, you could put the lid back on and continue to try to cook it down, but there's an easier (and more flavorful) solution: Break out the masa harina. This superfine corn flour acts as a thickening agent to add bulk to the dish when it's just a little too thin. And because it's made from corn and isn't the very neutral-tasting all-purpose flour or cornstarch, the masa harina imparts a slightly sweet corn flavor as it improves the consistency. The simple addition has a two-for-one benefit.