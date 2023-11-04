Unlock Super Crispy Cornbread Crust With One Ingredient

There's a way to achieve a particular kind of extra-crispy crust to an otherwise soft and tender cornbread, and it's not by using any traditional ingredient: You won't get it through leavening agents, salt, sweeteners, or even medium-ground cornmeal. No, the secret to this special kind of crisp cornbread crust lies in the use of a type of finely ground corn flour called masa harina. ​​Cornbread made with masa is a whole other animal.

Other than using masa, your cornbread recipe won't differ much from those that use leavening agents and sweeteners. Masa is essentially corn flour, not cornmeal, and because of that, it is much more finely ground. But that's not the only thing that distinguishes masa: The way it's processed changes its flavor as well as texture (it's been described as more "corn-forward"). What happens when you combine this soft, bread-flour consistency with ground corn's natural crunch? A crisp cornbread crust, that's what.