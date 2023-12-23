Save Time By Using Parchment Paper While Weighing Ingredients On A Scale
When it comes to properly measuring ingredients, nothing will provide more accuracy than a food scale. That's because when you're measuring something extremely fine, such as flour or sugar, it can either be too loosely packed or too tightly packed in the measuring cup, leading to inaccuracies. Since baking measurements should always be as exact as possible, the best way to measure these types of ingredients is using the scale instead of the measuring cup.
But something like raw flour could potentially harbor dangerous bacteria, so measuring on a food scale means giving the scale a thorough washing immediately after — or does it? Next time, just pop a piece of parchment paper onto the scale, measure the flour, and avoid the tedious cleanup.
This trick is perfect for ingredients like butter, too, which will undoubtedly leave a residue when placed directly on top of a food scale. The one thing to remember when using parchment paper, though, is to zero the scale to account for any additional weight.
Parchment paper makes food measuring easier
You can even buy parchment paper in individual sheets, which will make this kitchen hack even more of a breeze. Just turn on the scale, then center the piece of paper on it. The parchment paper shouldn't register any weight, but take note if it does because you'll have to factor that in when weighing ingredients.
Flour can potentially harbor bacteria that could make you sick if consumed raw; bacteria like E. coli and salmonella can make their way into the grains as they grow, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And once they're there, they can be transferred into that bag of flour you purchase at the store.
If raw flour touches a surface like a food scale, it can create cross-contamination, which is why the parchment paper trick is so beneficial. Make sure to throw the parchment paper away between every ingredient, or at least between ingredients that could be harmful if eaten raw. If you don't have parchment paper, you can substitute it with a piece of plastic wrap or a piece of aluminum foil.
The benefits of using a food scale
A food scale is a great way to accurately measure ingredients, but it can also save you time and money. Food scales cost around $10, and they prevent you from having to purchase multiple sets of measuring cups and spoons to make sure you always have the right size. Plus, they're thin and take up hardly any space when stored in your pantry.
Food scales also make for easy cleanup. Since you don't have to worry about so many different types of measuring tools, the food scale is the only one you'll need on your counter — and when using a piece of parchment paper, there is virtually no cleanup associated. These tiny scales almost always have easy conversions, too, so if you're measuring for a recipe that's in grams, the food scale has you covered. You can easily switch back to ounces, too. It's great for measuring something like spaghetti or linguine as well, which have their serving sizes often listed in ounces.