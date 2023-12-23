Save Time By Using Parchment Paper While Weighing Ingredients On A Scale

When it comes to properly measuring ingredients, nothing will provide more accuracy than a food scale. That's because when you're measuring something extremely fine, such as flour or sugar, it can either be too loosely packed or too tightly packed in the measuring cup, leading to inaccuracies. Since baking measurements should always be as exact as possible, the best way to measure these types of ingredients is using the scale instead of the measuring cup.

But something like raw flour could potentially harbor dangerous bacteria, so measuring on a food scale means giving the scale a thorough washing immediately after — or does it? Next time, just pop a piece of parchment paper onto the scale, measure the flour, and avoid the tedious cleanup.

This trick is perfect for ingredients like butter, too, which will undoubtedly leave a residue when placed directly on top of a food scale. The one thing to remember when using parchment paper, though, is to zero the scale to account for any additional weight.