Avoid Soggy Homemade Pickles By Adding Salt At The Right Time

The key to the best pickles is not only in the timing but in the quality and variety of the ingredients you choose. Just as you need to be intentional with the kinds of cucumbers you choose for homemade pickles, you also want to have the right canning salt (also known as pickling salt) on hand. If you can't specifically find pickling salt on the shelves of your grocery store, make sure to go for a coarse salt. Kosher salt is a great example of a sufficient alternative.

Sprinkle your sliced cukes with the salt and let them sit — covered in ice — for a few hours before rinsing and canning. If you're not pressed for time and are using whole cucumbers, you can even create a saltwater bath for them, letting them soak for four to five hours or overnight in the refrigerator for the best crunch.

Make sure to go for cucumbers of the pickling variety when shopping. Smaller cucumbers are best and should not exceed 6 inches in length to be considered pickling cucumbers. Most of all, avoid long, waxy cucumbers. Though these kinds of cucumbers can be pickled, these are better eaten as is, as they won't absorb the brine well or maintain their texture due to their smoother, thinner skins. And if you have a green thumb and grow your own cucumbers, make sure to pickle those soon after harvesting, ideally within 24 hours.