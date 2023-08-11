What Exactly Is Canning Salt, And How Do You Use It?

Salt not only enhances flavor, it's also a powerful preservative. That's why canning salt is such an essential ingredient when making pickles and other fermented foods.

Unlike table salt, canning salt lacks ingredients that prevent it from clumping. It also lacks iodine, a mineral that benefits thyroid function. While anti-clumping ingredients and iodine are good additions to table salt, they aren't ideal for pickling. Table salt won't cause any adverse health effects when canning, but it will diminish the quality of homemade pickles.

Because canning salt is extremely fine, it dissolves quickly in water, whereas other types of salt granules are larger and coarser, so they don't break down as well. This recipe for spicy southern pickles illustrates how canning salt is typically used; the recipe calls for 1 cup of pickling salt (aka canning salt), which is boiled with water, vinegar, and sugar. The salt solution is then poured into jars containing cucumbers, which will blossom into tangy pickles about two weeks after canning.

For people limiting their sodium intake, using less salt when canning might seem like a healthy option. However, adjusting salt content is only acceptable when it comes to certain recipes.