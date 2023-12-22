Hot Chocolate Is The Secret Ingredient For Soft, Moist Canned Cinnamon Rolls

There's nothing like fresh-out-of-the-oven cinnamon rolls to take a weekend breakfast from good to great. Filled with buttery cinnamon flavor and drizzled with thick icing, it's hard to believe that they're considered a breakfast item and not strictly relegated to dessert (although, who's complaining?). And even though a made-from-scratch, classic cinnamon roll recipe is never a bad idea, for those who don't want to commit that kind of time and energy, there are plenty of quality store-bought cinnamon roll brands to satisfy your sweet tooth.

To make them feel more special than just another store-bought product, there's an easy way to take canned cinnamon rolls to the next level of decadence. All you need is hot chocolate, an ingredient seen in a recipe Instagram video by Mandy Silverman. Start by preparing the canned cinnamon rolls according to the directions on the package. Once you've got them nestled in a baking dish, take a packet of hot cocoa powder mixed with about ¾ cup heavy cream (rather than the milk or water that the packets usually call for) and pour the mixture over the rolls. Once baked, the result will be rich, chocolatey, flavor-packed cinnamon rolls that are more moist than you'd ever expect from a pre-packaged baked good.