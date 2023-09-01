The Creamy Addition That Makes The Viral TikTok Cinnamon Rolls So Delicious

New TikTok hacks seem to crop up daily, some more useful than others. Food hacks, in particular, can be a gamble; often, the simpler the tip, the better the outcome. This is the case with the latest viral cinnamon roll hack. This culinary inventiveness simply calls for a few extra ingredients on a container of Pillsbury Grands cinnamon rolls — most notably, heavy cream.

With just a cup of heavy cream, a stick of butter, a tablespoon of cinnamon, and ¾ of a cup of light brown sugar, any home cook can transform an ordinary tube of refrigerated cinnamon rolls into something that's practically straight from Cinnabon. Drizzle the heavy cream on the bottom of the pan, then coat the buns in a mixture of the other ingredients before baking. When they come out of the oven, they should be extra moist and plump with cinnamony goodness. You can then spread frosting on top and serve; be sure to spoon any leftover sauce from the bottom of the pan back over the top for maximum richness and flavor.