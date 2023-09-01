The Creamy Addition That Makes The Viral TikTok Cinnamon Rolls So Delicious
New TikTok hacks seem to crop up daily, some more useful than others. Food hacks, in particular, can be a gamble; often, the simpler the tip, the better the outcome. This is the case with the latest viral cinnamon roll hack. This culinary inventiveness simply calls for a few extra ingredients on a container of Pillsbury Grands cinnamon rolls — most notably, heavy cream.
With just a cup of heavy cream, a stick of butter, a tablespoon of cinnamon, and ¾ of a cup of light brown sugar, any home cook can transform an ordinary tube of refrigerated cinnamon rolls into something that's practically straight from Cinnabon. Drizzle the heavy cream on the bottom of the pan, then coat the buns in a mixture of the other ingredients before baking. When they come out of the oven, they should be extra moist and plump with cinnamony goodness. You can then spread frosting on top and serve; be sure to spoon any leftover sauce from the bottom of the pan back over the top for maximum richness and flavor.
Semi-homemade cinnamon roll goodness
A number of TikTok accounts have posted original takes on this viral recipe, slightly editing the ingredient quantities to reflect individual preferences. Some of these videos have upwards of 100,000 views, showcasing just how popular this simple trick to elevate cinnamon rolls is — with commenters praising the recipe and assuring skeptics that it does, in fact, work. A quick Google search for "cinnamon roll hack" likewise turns up dozens of positive reviews from people who have tried it out for themselves.
While some versions of the hack recommend using the canned frosting that comes with the refrigerated cinnamon rolls, others suggest making homemade frosting for a more personal touch. This classic topping is simple to whip up with just a few ingredients: mix salted butter, cream cheese, and powdered sugar together, then blend until whipped and smooth. The result is a decadent, tangy-sweet cream cheese frosting that pairs well with the intense cinnamon flavor of the glaze-soaked rolls.
More sugary-sweet cinnamon roll hacks
This TikTok hack isn't the only way you can doctor up a can of cinnamon rolls. There are plenty of other ways to get creative and transform this breakfast pastry into something more.
One popular way to prepare canned cinnamon rolls is to make monkey bread, a sweet variety of pull-apart bread coated in cinnamon and sugar. By cutting the cinnamon roll dough into small pieces, tossing them in cinnamon sugar, and then arranging them in a baking or bundt pan and coating them in glaze, you can transform a plain breakfast pastry into a fun, interactive treat.
Want something a little simpler but still fun? Make cinnamon twists by unrolling the raw cinnamon roll dough and twisting two of the strands together, braiding them. You can incorporate extra ingredients as well, including chocolate chips, chopped nuts, or even shredded coconut. Bake, then coat them in either the included frosting or a homemade version.