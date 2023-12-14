Pineapple Is The Sweet Ingredient That Will Transform Your Tuna Tartare

When it comes to the ingredients used in tuna and pineapple tartare, fresh is always best. For tuna, choosing a steak that's considered sushi-grade is recommended, as this usually indicates it is safe to prepare and consume raw. While fresh may taste best, it's not always the most common or affordable. Frozen tuna can be used to make tuna tartare, and it is safe to consume as long as its packaging says it is fit for raw consumption. The thawing of frozen tuna is also a delicate process, as the tuna should be left to defrost in a bowl of iced water over two to three hours. If the water is too warm, the thawing could be rushed. And if the tuna stays in the water too long, you risk losing its deep red color.

For the pineapple, there are several sensory tests to ensure it's ready to eat. Firstly, turn the fruit upside down and smell the bottom. An underripe pineapple will have no or only a faint sweet smell, a ripe pineapple will have a fruity scent, and an overripe pineapple will smell slightly vinegary. If you're unsure about the smell, then give the pineapple a squeeze. It should be somewhat firm but not rock solid. A perfectly ripe pineapple is key, as it'll have that juicy bite and wonderful sunshine flavor. Remember, your tuna deserves the best.

Deliciously zingy, perfectly balanced, and incredibly light, tuna tartare with pineapple is an exceptional combination to serve at just about any time you fancy it.