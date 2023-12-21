Parmesan Rinds Make Unexpectedly Delicious Cheese Crackers

If you're a fan of freshly grated Parmesan cheese (and it's an undisputed fact that everyone who's eaten the salty-sweet flakes of grated Parm is a lifelong convert), then you've probably got a pie-shaped wedge sitting in the cheese drawer of your fridge. It's possible, depending on your enthusiasm, that you've been grating and slicing your wedge almost to the rind, with which you will then — do what? Throw away? Perish the thought! Parmesan rinds are almost entirely edible, useful in a ton of dishes, and — quickest and best of all — can be converted into salty, crunchy crackers with the help of a microwave and a modicum of effort.

How is this wondrous feat accomplished? Take your Parmesan rind, scrape off the waxy outer coating (where the letters are printed), and cut it into squares, rectangles, or whatever your preferred cracker shape is. Then wash 'em, dry 'em, and nuke 'em on high heat for one minute in the microwave. What will emerge are crisp little nuggets of deliciousness that'll make you even more of a Parmesan devotee.