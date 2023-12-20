Tomato Jam Is A Must-Try Ingredient For Unbeatable Chocolate Ice Cream

It's true that you can pop into any store for a carton of chocolate ice cream, but making ice cream at home is much easier than you might think. Going the homemade route also allows you to incorporate ingredients into the mix that you might not find in store-bought brands, such as tomato jam. While it might seem like an out-of-the-box, potentially eyebrow-raising combination, tomato jam brings out the rich, multifaceted flavors in chocolate in a way that other ingredients can't. Keep in mind that tomato jam should be fully mixed into the chocolate ice cream, as opposed to simply topping it, to ensure the flavors blend nicely

This flavor combination works so well because both foods have similar aromatic notes thanks to linalool, an organic compound occurring in a variety of plants. Linalool is found in chocolate, which comes across as hints of floral or tea. The compound is also evident in tomatoes and establishes flavor notes akin to chocolate. Tomato jam is frequently used in savory preparations, including as a sandwich spread, but its versatility means that it works just as well in sweet dishes. Tomato jam also pairs beautifully with lots of seasonings and spices, so you can tweak the recipe to perfectly suit your homemade chocolate ice cream.