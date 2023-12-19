Stocking Your Home Bar With Mixers? Opt For Tiny Soda Bottles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the best things about creating a home bar is how customizable they are. Curating your liquor selection, hand-picking your preferred mixers, and slicing up garnishes exactly to your liking: These exercises can be as satisfying as enjoying the drinks themselves.

Crafting a home bar is a personal experience, with every bar a unique reflection of its creator. Whether you are just starting to build your home bar, or want to perfect what you already have, there is an important suggestion to consider when putting together your selection of mixers. Some mixologists might choose full-size cans of soda or big bottles of tonic water when they stock their bars simply because that's what they're used to buying. However, there is an argument to be made to opt for tiny soda cans the next time you need to restock your mixers.

Choosing smaller cans or bottles of soda to use as mixers at your home bar can ensure that the entire can is used every time you make a drink. A single-serving can or bottle means no leftover soda sitting around long enough to lose its fizz. No one likes flat soda in their cocktail, so why take an avoidable risk?