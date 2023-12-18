Your Buffalo Chicken Dip Craves A Scoop Of Mascarpone Cheese

The party doesn't start until the dip hits the table. Is this a controversial take? Maybe, but it's also one that's hard to argue. From salsa and guacamole to tzatziki and spinach-artichoke dip, a bowl of something scoopable is almost always a crowd-pleaser and can bring your friends and family flocking to the appetizer table like elephants around a watering hole.

But how do you pick the perfect dip? It's your call, of course, but if you want to impress your guests (and yourself), you might want to go with something bubbly, creamy, aromatic, and spicy. Given these criteria, one recipe immediately comes to mind: Buffalo chicken dip. If you've ever been to a graduation party or game-day celebration, you're likely familiar with this spicy blend of chicken, cheese, and hot sauce.

Buffalo chicken dip is good — maybe even great — but to make Buffalo chicken dip extraordinary, you need to add a scoop of mascarpone cheese. When paired with cream cheese, the mascarpone adds a level of richness and decadence that will vault this dip into the upper echelons of mouth-watering appetizers and finger foods.