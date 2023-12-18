Can Mulled Wine Be Served Cold?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the many holiday cocktails out there, one drink that's particularly popular is mulled wine, full of aromatic spices and best consumed by a fireplace or while watching snow fall outside. Mulled wine is enjoyed all around the world in various forms. There's vinho quente from Portugal, glühwein from Germany, and glögg from Sweden, to name a few. Something most mulled wine recipes have in common is that they're typically served hot. But what if you're looking for a bit more refreshment and you want to enjoy this drink cold instead? Is it not going to taste as good as it does when warm?

The answer is that you can absolutely serve mulled wine chilled, and there are quite a few recipes out there for cold versions of this iconic sipper. This can be great for those of us who live in warmer climates, but still want to give this festive beverage a try. It's easy to make cold mulled wine that's full of the same flavor and aroma as a traditional hot mug.