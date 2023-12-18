Can Mulled Wine Be Served Cold?
Among the many holiday cocktails out there, one drink that's particularly popular is mulled wine, full of aromatic spices and best consumed by a fireplace or while watching snow fall outside. Mulled wine is enjoyed all around the world in various forms. There's vinho quente from Portugal, glühwein from Germany, and glögg from Sweden, to name a few. Something most mulled wine recipes have in common is that they're typically served hot. But what if you're looking for a bit more refreshment and you want to enjoy this drink cold instead? Is it not going to taste as good as it does when warm?
The answer is that you can absolutely serve mulled wine chilled, and there are quite a few recipes out there for cold versions of this iconic sipper. This can be great for those of us who live in warmer climates, but still want to give this festive beverage a try. It's easy to make cold mulled wine that's full of the same flavor and aroma as a traditional hot mug.
What to be aware of when serving mulled wine cold
If you're going to make cold mulled wine, the first thing to think about is the ingredients. For starters, there's the type of wine to consider. Mulled wine is often made with red wine, preferably a full-bodied, dry variety. Drier wines keep your drink from being overly sweet, while the rich body helps prevent the flavor of the alcohol from being overpowered by the spices. Speaking of the spices, whole spices are the best choice for your drink, since they don't add a grainy texture like ground spices might. You can use a variety of different spices, but a few common ones include cloves, cardamom, star anise, and cinnamon.
Another important note is that you have to make your mulled wine in a hot preparation before chilling it. You'll still need to heat the wine, spices, dried fruits if you enjoy including them, and a sweetener if you desire. This will help the flavors to combine, creating a flavorful drink. Once the mixture has cooled and the spices have fully infused the wine, you can pop it in the fridge to chill. You'll want to refrigerate it for at least 2 hours, but you can leave it for longer than that. The mulled wine should keep for roughly 2 weeks in your fridge, so you can drink it slowly over time. When you're ready to serve the drink, pour it into glasses over ice to keep it cold and refreshing.
Other variations on mulled wine
There are other variations on this holiday drink that you can try out, whether you serve the wine hot or cold. For one thing, you can swap out the standard red wine for a fortified wine instead. These drinks tend to be sweeter, often with fruity and botanical flavors, and have a higher alcohol content. A few examples include making a sherry mulled wine or a port variety. Another easy way to mix things up is to use a white wine instead. A dry white wine can make for a lighter twist on the classic drink and bring out different tasting notes. Just remember that a drier varietal will help prevent the beverage from ending up too sweet.
For chilled mulled wine specifically, try changing things up by serving the beverage as a spritzer. Combine your cold mulled wine with sparkling lemonade or apple cider to give it a bit of fizz before serving it up to your guests. The addition of bubbles even makes this beverage suitable for New Year's. With all these variations and more, there are plenty of ways to get creative and try a different take on this classic winter drink.