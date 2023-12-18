Why It Pays To Find Out Where Your Produce Actually Comes From

Shopping for produce at the grocery store can be an overwhelming experience. What does the word "organic" mean anyway? And how much does it matter if that pomegranate is in season or not? There's a lot to think about in this section of the store, but some questions are worth asking over others. One question you should be asking is: Where is all of your produce actually coming from?

It's important to know where your fresh fruits and vegetables are grown, and the reasoning stems beyond peace of mind. Produce that comes from a nearby location is much more likely to be flavorful and ripe. That's because local farmers don't have to ship their fruits and veggies long before they are ready to eat so that they can survive the journey.

Fruit at your grocery store that comes from far away most likely won't be at its peak freshness. Additionally, produce from far away might have sustained some damage during shipping. Here's how you can distinguish between local produce and all of the other stuff.