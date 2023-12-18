Be Sure You Have The Right Pan Handy Before Making Tadka

When there's a pan made specifically for a particular dish, you might as well use it. Tadka pans are small and bowl-shaped with a handle similar to a saucepan, which is handy when high temperatures and sputtering seeds are involved. The one thing that doesn't typically come with a tadka pan is a lid or splatter guard, which you might need when seeds start showing signs of popping.

While it's not as traditional, a high-walled saucepan with a lid might be the best choice for those who have never made tadka and are nervous about cooking with hot fat. The last thing you want to use is a skillet, whose low walls will present the highest risk of potentially dangerous splatters.

On Reddit, one seasoned tadka maker suggests saturating the seeds and spices in fat, explaining, "Even if they pop, they need to get past a certain height of fat to jump at your face."

The user warns against heating the fat over high heat, opting to warm it low and slow over medium heat before tossing in the aromatics. Another user waits for the fat to smoke, adding the spices off the heat.