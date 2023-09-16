The Fast And Easy Way To Clean A Greasy Splatter Guard

Usually made of stainless steel mesh, splatter guards are notorious for being easy to stain and hard to clean. Not only do they get clogged with cooking oil and food debris, but they can also be a magnet for dust if improperly stored in between uses. If you don't have a dishwasher, cleaning splatter guards can be a pain, but fortunately, there is an effective way to clean them without too much effort.

This method comes via Chef Girladee on YouTube, who demonstrates the process using the splatter screen of her indoor grill. First, get a large zip-top bag or layer two used plastic shopping bags inside each other that will fit your entire splatter guard. Place the splatter guard in the bag, and ready a spray can of fume-free oven cleaner. Generously spray the oven cleaner onto both sides of the splatter guard, making sure to spray the frame to reach all the crevices. Remove as much air as possible before sealing the zip-top bag or tying and folding the plastic shopping bags shut — this is to help ensure that the oven cleaner maintains contact with the splatter guard.

Now leave it alone for 24 hours. While this is a two-day process, a huge majority of that time is for the oven cleaner to work its magic on the caked-on grease.