What Makes Jamaican Fried Dumplings Unique?

It seems like every culture has its version of the dumpling. From Chinese bao, wontons, or jiaozi (better known to Americans as potstickers) to Italian ravioli and tortellini to Polish pierogis — people from all over the world have found a way to enjoy dumplings. The Caribbean is no exception.

Jamaican food is a rich, varied cuisine that serves as one of the world's foremost examples of fusion, influenced by a blend of dozens of cultures (Taino, African, Spanish, English, Irish, French, Portuguese, Chinese, Indian — it's a long list) that have been part of the island nation's history. The fried dumplings found in Jamaica are unique in that one of the core ingredients is cornmeal. One of the most popular Jamaican fried dumplings, festival, stand out even further from cornmeal dumplings found in other parts of the world. First, because they offer both savory and sweet elements, and second because they're shaped differently than most other dumplings.