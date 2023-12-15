What Makes Hungarian Stuffed Peppers Unique?

Good ideas proliferate, and this truism goes double in the culinary world. The concept of stuffing a bell pepper with ground meat, rice, and vegetables has a probable history and extends far beyond its written one — and there are two stuffed pepper recipes in Fanny Farmer's famous 1896 cookbook. Regardless of who invented the stuffed pepper (likely people from Central and South America, where it originated), the idea has taken over the world, spreading from Denmark to India. One delicious variant is the Hungarian stuffed pepper known as töltött paprika, and there's one thing that sets this particular recipe apart: Hungarian paprika.

Okay — technically, there are two ingredients that distinguish Hungarian stuffed peppers. The second one is the sour cream garnish (Hungarians absolutely cannot do without the stuff). While finishing your Hungarian stuffed peppers with a generous dollop of sour cream (or crème fraiche) is highly recommended, that part is optional — but using Hungarian paprika is not. But why? Isn't all paprika the same?