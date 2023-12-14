How To Reheat Prime Rib To Keep It Nice And Juicy
One of the most delicious cuts of meat you can order around the holiday season is prime rib. Known for its tender, juicy texture and rich taste, this dish is always a smash hit at the dinner table. To make the most of this top-quality cut of steak, a certain amount of work must go into its preparation and cooking. From marinating to slow-cooking, once you've mastered the basics, it can still be a tricky process to get right. However, the rewarding moment arrives when your guests, enchanted by the marbling allure and savory taste of each slice, sing praises, allowing you to bask in the satisfaction of a job well done.
While you celebrate your work, you notice some prime rib sitting on the cutting board. Leftovers will be great, but how will you reheat your prime rib so it comes out tender and juicy again? Rest assured, there are savvy tricks and easy steps to take, whether using your microwave or stove, guaranteeing that the encore presentation of your prime rib is as tender and juicy as its grand debut.
Reheating your prime rib on the stove
The most recommended way to reheat your prime rib is on the stove. According to Charlie Palmer, world-class chef and steakhouse owner, you can either reheat your prime rib low and slow or speed things up and do it hot and fast. Before using either method, you'll first want to give your steak some time to reach room temperature — about 30 minutes out of the fridge should be good.
For low and slow, cut your prime rib into strips, revealing the marble texture on each side. Next, place them into a sauté pan and douse them with a little broth or stock. If you got your steak from a restaurant and it came with some sauce, you can use that –- just enough to cover the tops of each strip. The liquid from the broth, stock, or sauce will keep your meat hydrated just enough to come out juicy and tender after about six minutes cooking on medium-low. When using the hot and fast method, just cut your steak between ¼ to ½ inches thick, place it onto a pan or wok, and turn your flame up high. Once you dig in, you'll be delighted at the new tender taste your leftover steak has after you've brought it back to life.
Reheating your prime rib in the microwave
If you're a fan of Charlie Palmer's hot and fast method, or you're pressed for time, there's another way you can reheat your steak and make sure it's juicy and tender. When done right, the microwave can help you achieve similar results. Slice your prime rib and place each strip onto a plate. Now spoon some of that broth, stock, or restaurant steak sauce, and add a few tablespoons over your prime rib strips. Remember, the key here is rehydrating your steak so it doesn't dry out.
Cover it — either with a lid or plastic wrap — then microwave it on high long enough to make sure each strip is warm on both sides. You might need to do this for one to two minutes. Once you're done, place it on another plate at room temperature so the meat can rest and not overcook. Pair your steak with the leftover sides you had the other night and you're good to go.