Why Is Canned Tuna Always Sold In Such Small Containers?

Come the holiday season, there are certain staple ingredients that we look to stock our kitchen with. Tuna, a versatile ingredient in wholesome tuna sandwiches and delicious and healthy tuna salad, is undoubtedly one of them. Its easygoing flavor can do well even when combined with unexpected ingredients. Yet there is a bugbear that many of us have with cans of tuna — the fact that they are tiny. When you are cooking a tuna dish for a large group of people, you may need to open multiple tiny cans and deal with a larger and more annoying mess.

Have you ever wondered why canned tuna is always sold in such small containers? Wouldn't it be better to have the option of buying larger containers, should you choose to do so? The answer is that we don't know for sure. Part of it may be to reduce waste, as leftover canned tuna will only last a couple of days in the fridge. Larger containers, though rare, are indeed available in certain stores. The particular dimensions of tuna cans could also be based on optimization in calculus — or simply tradition. Most nefariously, the tiny cans may be a way of ripping off consumers. Come with us as we investigate the matter further.