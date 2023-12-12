Complement Your Next Batch Of Popcorn With Some Crunchy Pistachios

Popcorn is a classic choice, and the simplicity of that light and salty snack is its power. It's also what stages a great base for fun and tasty pairings, which can include handfuls of chocolatey M&M's, crunchy salted pretzels, and creamy drizzles.

One special popcorn mix-in that you probably haven't tried is pistachios. This colorful and crunchy nut provides a variety in texture to the lightness of popcorn. And, because pistachios are known to have a naturally buttery flavor, they are also a great match in taste. Pistachios bring a powerful earthy punch to popcorn's much more delicate flavor, augmenting what flavors are already there. Taste aside, this combination is also healthy. (Before any other add-ons like oil or butter, that is). Pistachios are chock-full of protein, which makes this treat more filling, and popcorn is high in fiber.

To make this snack a reality, simply de-shell some pistachios and mix them into your bowl of popcorn. It's as simple as that. Think of this combination as a simple take on trail mix, minus the raisins or chocolate bits. (Although, if you're feeling it, you could add some of those in too).