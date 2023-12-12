Complement Your Next Batch Of Popcorn With Some Crunchy Pistachios
Popcorn is a classic choice, and the simplicity of that light and salty snack is its power. It's also what stages a great base for fun and tasty pairings, which can include handfuls of chocolatey M&M's, crunchy salted pretzels, and creamy drizzles.
One special popcorn mix-in that you probably haven't tried is pistachios. This colorful and crunchy nut provides a variety in texture to the lightness of popcorn. And, because pistachios are known to have a naturally buttery flavor, they are also a great match in taste. Pistachios bring a powerful earthy punch to popcorn's much more delicate flavor, augmenting what flavors are already there. Taste aside, this combination is also healthy. (Before any other add-ons like oil or butter, that is). Pistachios are chock-full of protein, which makes this treat more filling, and popcorn is high in fiber.
To make this snack a reality, simply de-shell some pistachios and mix them into your bowl of popcorn. It's as simple as that. Think of this combination as a simple take on trail mix, minus the raisins or chocolate bits. (Although, if you're feeling it, you could add some of those in too).
Elevating your pistachio popcorn
While pistachio popcorn would taste great all on its own, it never hurts to add a little something else into the mix to really spice things up. Whether you're a fan of salty or sweet, this snack could swing either way, so don't be afraid to get creative.
For sweet lovers, you could always jazz up this popcorn beyond pistachios with a chocolate splatter for a rich edge, or add in a drizzle of caramel. The classic addition of M&M's is always an option too. Those who prefer something savory over other additions might like to add some peanuts for even more crunch and some nutty flavor, or even parmesan cheese for popcorn resembling the taste of pesto sauce.
For something really unique, pistachios can be used to make sweet and savory curried popcorn. Just drizzle your pistachio popcorn with coconut oil and honey, then sprinkle with curry powder, cumin, brown sugar, and salt for the best of both worlds. What you want to do with this snack is totally up to you.
Pair your pistachio popcorn with a drink
Since pistachio popcorn is a slightly classier take on other popcorn combinations, it might be a good pairing with a glass of white wine for your next movie night. This choice is best for those who want to compliment the subtle flavors in this snack. Another way to bring some lightness to that salty taste is with a glass of sparkling lemonade, which would also be a refreshing non-alcoholic choice. Moreover, a classic soda would offer the same relief. Alternatively, for those who want to emphasize the bold, nutty flavors, red wine might be the best option. Finally, to get the best of both worlds, a refreshing shandy made with a dark lager could complement the well-roundedness of this snack.
Not all popcorn is created equal, so for those who seek a healthy and filling variety of popcorn, this pistachio version might be for you. Just don't forget to remove those shells first, and you're good to go.