Add Fresh Fruit To Your Guac And You'll Never Turn Back

Guacamole is versatile as a condiment, dip, or spread, adding its tasty avocado-lime flavor to a variety of dishes. One of the best things about making guacamole at home is that you can take it in whichever flavor direction you'd like: sweet, savory, tangy, or spicy. First, be sure you have the basic ingredients on hand: avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeños, garlic, lime, and a dash of salt. While these elements will make for a delicious, well-rounded bowl of guac, with an open mind, there's much more you can do to heighten its harmonious and delightful flavor. Like adding fresh fruit to your guac, which introduces a range of tasty variations.

The top fruits to try include strawberries, peaches, plums, or mangos (or a combination of different fruits) which help your guac to develop vibrant new flavors. Whether you're preparing your fruit-infused guacamole for a wild fiesta with friends, or a cozy night on the couch, you'll relish the many possibilities. (Sometimes the recipe testing is even the main event of the night).