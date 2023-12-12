Add Fresh Fruit To Your Guac And You'll Never Turn Back
Guacamole is versatile as a condiment, dip, or spread, adding its tasty avocado-lime flavor to a variety of dishes. One of the best things about making guacamole at home is that you can take it in whichever flavor direction you'd like: sweet, savory, tangy, or spicy. First, be sure you have the basic ingredients on hand: avocados, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeños, garlic, lime, and a dash of salt. While these elements will make for a delicious, well-rounded bowl of guac, with an open mind, there's much more you can do to heighten its harmonious and delightful flavor. Like adding fresh fruit to your guac, which introduces a range of tasty variations.
The top fruits to try include strawberries, peaches, plums, or mangos (or a combination of different fruits) which help your guac to develop vibrant new flavors. Whether you're preparing your fruit-infused guacamole for a wild fiesta with friends, or a cozy night on the couch, you'll relish the many possibilities. (Sometimes the recipe testing is even the main event of the night).
Fresh fruit helps balance the flavors in guacamole
Why does adding fresh fruit to guac work so well? Well, to begin with, avocados — the main ingredient in guacamole — are, in fact, a fruit. By incorporating even more fruit, you're seamlessly introducing ingredients that complement each other. Plus, certain fruits can play a crucial role in balancing the acidity from onions, and can swiftly temper the heat from jalapeños. When heading into this sweeter territory, why not amp up the textural experience, too? Try adding mango to your guac, scoring it first, to form little cubes that become bright pockets of juicy, tropical flavor. You could also introduce chopped strawberries, not just for the taste, but to add a bright new color and texture to your guacamole.
Once you've added mangos and strawberries, you might want to pair your dish with grilled chicken fajitas or shredded chicken enchiladas. Mango and chicken surprisingly go hand in hand, creating a sweet and savory combination, so this mango guac will be the perfect companion to either of these Mexican-inspired dishes. Another great fruit to add is a pineapple. Try adding juicy, diced pineapple to your guac, then wrap it up inside a burrito, or scoop some on your nachos. Most tropical fruits work well incorporated into guacamole, whether you make it from scratch or it's store-bought.
Fresh fruit salsa is equally fun to make
Once you've made your tasty, fruit-infused guacamole, why not try making a fruit salsa, as well? (After all, the more condiments, the better.) Try your hand at a delicious dip called mango salsa that incorporates both sweet and spicy flavors. Since avocado is a fruit, you might be wondering: What's the difference between fruit salsa and fruit guacamole? The texture. Fruit salsa is a mixture of diced ingredients, while guacamole requires the avocados to be mashed (some are creamier than others). Both may have different textures and levels of spice but they'll easily pair with most of your favourite Mexican dishes.
When first experimenting with adding fresh fruit to your guacamole, keep in mind that you can start slow. There's no need to add multiple kinds of fruit right away, or fruit you don't know much about. Try whatever fruit happens to resonate with you, and have fun.