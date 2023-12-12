Pickled Corn Adds A Delicious Zing To Taco Night

While vegetables might be a taco night staple, pickled vegetables can add a new element to your routine. During the pickling process, vegetables are soaked in a vinegar-based liquid called brine. Not only does this add a salty, acidic flavor, but it also preserves your ingredients — whether you need to use up a veggie before it goes bad or just want your fillings to last longer than the fresh variety. If you haven't yet made pickled corn, you're missing out on a juicy burst of flavor, perfect in anything from tacos to tangy salads. The flavor of sweet corn is balanced by the salty, vinegar-filled mixture, creating the best kind of zing for your next batch of tacos.

Next time you're hosting taco night, don't whip up the usual pickled onions or jalapeños — trade in those ordinary veggies for pickled corn. All you need are a few ingredients and 30 minutes for the pickling liquid to cool.