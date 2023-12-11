The Kitchen Tool Andrew Zimmern Swears By For Better Hand Pies

If you haven't seen either, an empanada press and a pie press look different but perform a similar function. Each contains two parts that hold dough and can be folded together after a filling has been added. Hand pie presses are also called hand pie molds and come in many different shapes, such as circles and rectangles. There are even holiday-themed ones, such as pumpkins and Christmas trees, and others have decorative steam vents as part of their design.

Empanada presses, like the one shown above, are usually the same shape, with two half-circle parts that produce the traditional crescent form. Of the two types, the empanada press may be the most versatile. Not only is it good for empanadas and hand pies, but it's great for making a variety of dumplings as well. Try the press when making a batch of pierogi or use it to create some mezzelune, which is a filled crescent-shaped pasta.

If you want to give one of these gadgets a try, you can find empanada presses at major retailers, such as Walmart, and even in some supermarkets. Meanwhile, hand pie presses are sold in such cooking specialty stores as Williams Sonoma. Both items are readily available online, too. You can expect to pay around $7 to $8 for a single empanada press, and hand pie molds are often sold in sets that will cost around $10 to more than $20, depending on the retailer.