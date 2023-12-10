Jacques Pépin's Gin-Soaked Raisin Ritual You May Want To Try For Yourself
Not nine, but seven. Apparently, world-renowned chef and author Jacques Pépin puts his faith in a home remedy for added longevity: drunken raisins. Pépin, 87, brought up this ritual — of eating seven gin-soaked raisins every night before bed — during an interview with Food & Wine.
Drunken raisins are a home remedy with a mysterious origin story. The idea that gin-soaked raisins help treat pain, stiffness, and swelling has circulated through the ages, but began trending in the 1990s, after a series of influential people espoused their medical benefits.
Conservative talk radio pioneer Paul Harvey is often credited for popularizing the raisin remedy in 1994, after he spoke about it on his popular show and wrote a column that appeared in newspapers across the country. He swore, like others, that nine gin-soaked raisins each night soothed his arthritis. Nine raisins. No more, no less. Is Pépin two off?
What are the benefits of drunken raisins?
Let it be said that while many people swear by this ritual, others have debunked drunken raisins as a treatment for pain and inflammation — no matter how many you eat. "Of course there are testimonials galore," writes Joe Schwarcz, Ph.D., for McGill University's Office of Science and Society. "That isn't surprising since if you are dealing with a disease that has its natural ups and down, like arthritis, you can muster a collection of testimonials for anything be it copper bracelets or snake oil."
There is still no direct study on the effectiveness of gin-soaked raisins to date, but studies have been done on the components. Juniper berries have anti-inflammatory qualities, according to one study published in the medical journal Heliyon. Raisins have nutritional benefits, too, according to another article in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
However, experts don't believe there are enough of the compounds in seven — or nine — gin-soaked raisins a day to have medical benefits. Although some sources say drunken raisins could have a placebo effect.
Still want to try Pépin's ritual?
Okay, so the benefits of drunken raisins may be anecdotal. And you can probably eat seven of them, or nine, if you want. But who wants to argue with Pépin? After all, he cooked for French President Charles de Gaulle, hosted many cooking shows, and wrote more than 30 books on the culinary arts — which means you can trust Jacques Pépin's cooking tips.
Still want to try drunken raisins? Start with white or golden raisins, there are differences between golden and regular raisins, you know. Harvey went with white raisins and cheap gin, but you can elect for one of the best gin brands. Pépin told F&W that he steeps his raisins in a crock and waits to eat them "until they soften slightly." You could do that, or try a more simple process: Place the raisins in a jar, cover them with gin, and seal them up tightly. A few weeks later, after the raisins have soaked up all the gin, give them a try. Then you can decide: Seven or nine?