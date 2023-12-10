Jacques Pépin's Gin-Soaked Raisin Ritual You May Want To Try For Yourself

Not nine, but seven. Apparently, world-renowned chef and author Jacques Pépin puts his faith in a home remedy for added longevity: drunken raisins. Pépin, 87, brought up this ritual — of eating seven gin-soaked raisins every night before bed — during an interview with Food & Wine.

Drunken raisins are a home remedy with a mysterious origin story. The idea that gin-soaked raisins help treat pain, stiffness, and swelling has circulated through the ages, but began trending in the 1990s, after a series of influential people espoused their medical benefits.

Conservative talk radio pioneer Paul Harvey is often credited for popularizing the raisin remedy in 1994, after he spoke about it on his popular show and wrote a column that appeared in newspapers across the country. He swore, like others, that nine gin-soaked raisins each night soothed his arthritis. Nine raisins. No more, no less. Is Pépin two off?