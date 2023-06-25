Jacques Pépin's 12 Best Tips For Budding Home Chefs

Jacques Pépin is a legendary cook who, amongst many other achievements, has been personal chef to three French heads of state, won a plethora of James Beard Awards, and had over 30 books published. Such successes are staggering, yet they only account for a fraction of Pépin's extraordinary career. The true measure of Pépin's career is not to be found in its innumerable accolades, but in how he has inspired multiple generations of home cooks around the world.

As with many other celebrity chefs of his generation, Pépin did not expect fame from his profession; he expected a life of underappreciated toil. Of course, things didn't turn out that way. Pépin has achieved stardom few living chefs can rival, reaching millions of people through his books and television programs. In both of these mediums, Pépin's cooking advice has been honest, practical, and considered. Such advice has shaped the cooking of millions, including several people who have gone on to become celebrated chefs in their own right.

With that in mind, here are 12 cooking tips from Pépin that are designed to inspire and educate. If you learn to do them Pépin's way, you have learned to do 12 things the way they should be done.