Costco Japan's Sushi Offerings Are Making Us A Bit Jealous

Grocery store sushi isn't new by any means, but fresh, budget-friendly sushi at Costco — now, that is something to write home about. A Redditor recently posted about their sushi haul from a Costco in Japan and the envy is palatable. Simply put, the image of the variety pack they provided is enormous, with at least 24 pieces of sushi and a small roll of four pieces — and all for the equivalent of just $25. Is this for real?

In addition to the four-piece roll (featuring scallions and what might be toro, a fattier cut of sushi tuna), the sushi tray purchased by the Reddit user also appears to include tamago (omelet) as well as a wide selection of seafood nigiri including mainstays like tuna and salmon, plus more luxurious options like scallops and octopus. While Costco is well known for its bulk sizes at bargain prices, customers feel that this sushi tray goes above and beyond expectations. And it seemingly beats anything available at the chain grocer's stateside locations, by far.