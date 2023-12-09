Cottage Cheese Is The Perfect Way To Combat Dry Veggie Burgers

There's nothing like a homemade veggie burger, especially one that's packed with flavor. Finely chopped vegetables, grains, and beans make a great foundation for these delicious patties. Yet, while eggs are often used to help bind the ingredients together, sometimes the burgers end up on the dry side. It's one of the greatest challenges in making a delicious veggie burger. So how do you avoid it?

The key is to get more moisture into your burger patties, and one ingredient that can help solve this problem may already be sitting in your refrigerator. That item is cottage cheese, which used to be dismissed as a diet food. These days, cottage cheese is experiencing a bit of a renaissance. You may have seen all of the recipes on TikTok for cottage cheese pasta sauce and even queso made from clumpy stuff. Well, this wonderful dairy product can also work wonders in your favorite veggie burger recipes.