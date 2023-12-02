The Tips You Need To Know For Microwaving Marshmallows

You don't need a roaring fire to enjoy marshmallows. Just an ordinary kitchen microwave will do. Melted marshmallow fluff can be used in various desserts and dishes but also as a festive dip for those Graham crackers and gingerbread cookies. While it may seem simple enough — just toss the marshmallows into the microwave and hit start — melting marshmallows can be an extra sticky affair.

You will want to make sure that you approach it right to avoid a microwave full of sugary syrup and an afternoon scrubbing. There doesn't seem to be an exact number of marshmallows that you can microwave at one time. It really depends on the size of your microwave and your needs. However, we suggest you practice caution and go with a smaller number of marshmallows at first. This allows you to get a feel for how quickly they can melt. From there, you can increase the amount as needed. The most important thing to keep in mind is using a microwave-safe bowl. The last thing you want is a piping hot bowl that requires oven mittens or for your container to have melted due to non-microwavable plastic. Also, add a little bit of water to the mix to make things less thick when the marshmallows melt.