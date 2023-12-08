Dr Pepper Is The Unexpected Ingredient You Need For Tender Pulled Pork

Believe it or not, soda acts as a meat tenderizer. It's acidic and loaded with sugar, both of which break down meat; it can be used as a marinade or added to the meat while it cooks. In the case of pulled pork, the sweet cherry flavor of Dr. Pepper creates balance with whatever spicy or savory elements you use to enhance the pork's flavor. Smoky peppers like chipotle are a great contrast here, but a classic bottle of barbecue sauce works, too.

Since pork shoulder is a huge piece of meat, you'll want to just add the Dr. Pepper to the slow cooker (or the Dutch oven, if you're cooking the pork on the stove) rather than try to marinate the pork in it beforehand. You'll need at least one can of soda, but two will work better; the pork might not be fully submerged, but that's alright.

Once the pork is cooked, remove it from the Dr. Pepper before shredding. But if you're dressing the pork with store-bought barbecue sauce, reserve about a half-cup of Dr. Pepper to blend into the sauce; it will make that store-bought stuff taste so much better.