Sneak Some Black Olives Into Your Stuffing For An Umami-Filled Side

Whether you're using it to fill a cooked turkey during the holiday season or just making it for a casual weekday dinner, stuffing (or dressing if you're a southern foodie), is a crave-curbing side dish that has an irresistible down-home appeal. The primary ingredient in stuffing, however, is just bread. And as much as we worship bread in all of its forms, without infusions, it doesn't have a significant flavor of its own, which means that your stuffing can fall flat if you don't dress it up (pun intended). Enter black olives.

Although it's an unconventional addition to this holiday classic, black olives can impart a sharp umami flavor to a bland batch of stuffing. With their brininess and intense depth of flavor, there's nothing boring, bland, or banal about black olive-kissed stuffing. Black olives are versatile and can work well with a wide variety of stuffing recipes. Whether you're making a traditional stuffing or experimenting with an eclectic blend of ingredients, black olives complement it all.

Remember, it's all about subtlety, so be careful not to overdo it. Like a culinary secret agent, introducing black olives to your stuffing requires a stealthy touch — just a handful of these briny gems can transform your dish from ordinary to extraordinary. To weave them into your stuffing with finesse, chop up a modest amount of black olives as finely as possible and distribute them evenly throughout the recipe to ensure that you're not overpowering the dressing with a salty brine.