Your McDonald's Cup Lid's Rectangular Buttons Actually Serve A Purpose

While McDonald's is perhaps the best-known fast-food chain in the world, some of the restaurant's practices remain shrouded in secrecy. Take the plastic lids McDonald's uses to cover its drinks, which feature helpful round buttons to denote the type of beverage inside. The lids also have additional tabs, which are adjacent to every button, and a TikTok clip established the exact purpose of these curious little accompaniments: They help staff members undo mistakes that can occur when labeling customer drinks.

Imagine a staff member presses the wrong button on the lid but quickly realizes their mistake. Instead of removing the lid to pop the button back out, they can simply press the adjacent tab, which then causes the round button to pop out on its own. This nifty design allows McDonald's workers to move expediently when putting together customer orders and prevents diners from receiving the wrong drink. It's just one of many ways that the Golden Arches ensures optimal efficiency in its restaurants.