The Tip To Remember For Making Pie Dough At A High Altitude

While it may seem simple on the surface, a lot goes into making the perfect pie dough. Even tiny changes in the temperature of the room or the ingredients you use can make or break these recipes. One other important factor to keep in mind when baking pie dough is altitude. Yep, that's right. Depending on where you live, altitude can drastically affect the outcome of your next baking endeavor.

This fact is especially true for those who live at high altitudes, so if your kitchen is situated on a mountaintop or hill, listen up. There is an important thing to keep in mind when you're making pie dough, and it has to do with how you bake it.

Pie crust can dry out much faster in high altitudes, so keep an eye on your pie while it's baking. You might not have to cook it as long as the recipe says to. This phenomenon might seem random, but there's actually some reputable science behind it. For the sake of your pie crust, let's get into it.