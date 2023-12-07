Sweet Potato Adds A Subtle Sweetness To Your Everyday Falafel Recipe

Most falafel dishes are highly versatile by nature and rich in savory spices. Because of all the fragrant seasonings and herbs that go into falafel balls, from parsley to coriander, its main elements don't have to be anything fancy. In fact, most chefs opt to use ground chickpeas or fava beans as a simple base for falafel since they serve as a mild culinary canvas and provide much-needed structure to all the competing flavors present in these recipes.

While most falafel recipes rely heavily on chickpeas for the falafel's signature crisp outer texture and earthy taste, there are some alternatives to keep in mind. The next time you plan on baking or frying up a falafel dish, consider adding some sweet potato to the recipe. This subtly sweet root vegetable adds a punch of nutty flavor to falafel that blends with the other signature flavors. You can mash them up and easily fold them into the mix to enhance a falafel recipe, or you can even fully substitute the chickpeas or fava beans for sweet potato. The choice is up to you.