Sweeten Up Your Latte By Adding Syrup To Your Milk Before Steaming

The best part of waking up? Coffee, obviously. The sound of grinding beans, the smell of a fresh brew, and the hit of caffeine after that first blissful sip — it's hard to imagine anything better. Fortunately, we have a lot more than supermarket aisle aluminum cans to rely on these days, as more third-wave, modern roasters are making their products available widely, and even chain grocery stores now have sections dedicated to high-end beans. Tasting notes can range from caramel and chocolate to peach and rose water, and just about everything in between. But even as flavorful as the coffee available to us now can be, about a billion pumpkin spice latte lovers will tell you that it is always fun to add a little flair to your daily cup.

A sweetened syrup is a great way to infuse some flavor into your latte, just like your barista does at your favorite cafe. You can find plenty of commercial options in-store or online, but it's also simple enough to make a liquid sweetener right at home and enjoy a totally homemade sweetened lattesituation by adding a few teaspoons to your milk or milk alternative just before steaming and frothing (which you can do with a whisk and microwave, even if you don't have an espresso machine). Adding the sweetener prior to steaming ensures that you'll have an even distribution of flavor in your finished product. When you make your own sweetened latte at home, not only will you save a few bucks, but you can also customize sweetness and flavors for a foamy freestyle.