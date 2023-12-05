For A Perfectly Piped Cake, Avoid The Edges

Cakes are a delicious treat for any occasion, even those that are undecorated. But there's no question that a beautifully decorated cake with piped frosting stands out among others and makes a gorgeous centerpiece. Run even the most basic web search, and you'll be met with a host of techniques, tips, and guidelines for making sure you're able to decorate a cake like a pro. Regardless of which technique you're using, remember a simple trick, and you'll have greater success: Pipe your designs slightly towards the middle of your cake rather than right on the edges.

Though piping on the edge of the cake may seem like the proper way to decorate it, moving just a touch inward prevents the piped frosting from slipping down the sides and falling off the cake. Giving yourself those few centimeters of wiggle room makes all the difference; the results are just as beautiful, with less of a chance of frosting-falling disaster.