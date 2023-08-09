The Freezer Tip You Need To Decorate Your Cake Like A Pro

Baking a cake can sometimes feel like you're on an episode of "Nailed It" — no matter how hard you try to make a stunning creation, it always seems to fall short of the beautiful cakes you see in grocery store windows. Fortunately, there are a couple of hacks that can help nail your cake-decorating endeavors.

One of these simple tricks involves giving your cake a crumb coat. Then, before slapping on the outer layer of frosting, put it in the freezer for a while. This hardens the first layer of frosting, preventing your outer layer from getting crumbs caught in it. When you eventually finish frosting your cake, it should look smooth, clean, and crumb-free.

Of course, that's not the only cake-decorating tip you need to help whip up a decadent dessert. Here are some other pro tips to help frost the perfect cake, as well as a deep dive into why you should use this quick freezer hack next time you bake.