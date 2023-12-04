Avocado: The Cookie Ingredient We've All Been Sleeping On

If you keep avocados on hand, you're likely using them for recipes like avocado toast, guacamole, or adding them to salads and smoothies. However, you probably wouldn't think of incorporating avocado into your baked goods, let alone heating it up. But when it comes to cookies, you might want to consider this ingredient, especially if you prefer a soft texture to a crisp one.

Avocado acts as a fat, and when added to cookie dough, it forms a barrier around the gluten molecules in flour. This barrier prevents the gluten strands from tightening, which can lead to tough, dense cookies. Typically, butter is used as the fat in cookies, but its tenderizing effects are somewhat limited because it melts. Adding more butter causes the dough to spread, which can make the cookies crisp up. Avocado, on the other hand, maintains its shape when baked, so the added fat simply makes the cookie softer.